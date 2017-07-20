SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose toddler was bitten by a police dog as they searched the home for a wanted felon.

The girl is recovering from six stitches, and now, the family is demanding answers from the department.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonian spoke with the family who is now looking for a lawyer.

San Jose police say they were serving a search warrant at a home on Bird Avenue when their police K-9 attacked the little girl.

The police dog bit and dragged 18-month-old Arabella onto the floor off the couch, as officers say they searched for a wanted felon in the home last Friday night at 9 p.m.

“She’s in a stress, she doesn’t want to eat,” grandmother Maria Pena said. “When she sees somebody or somebody knocks the door, she says, ‘Oh momma, grandma, is the dog coming again to bite me?’”

Arabella had to get six stitches on her back where the dog severely bit her.

“I don’t say the animal is guilty, but the one who takes care of the animal, he’s the one responsible for this happening,” Pena said.

Vildan Muhtesip opened the door to police, and then was forced to wait outside until 2 a.m.

“Within seconds of them going in, I heard screams, shrieking and screaming, and I thought, ‘Oh my dog, what happened?’” Muhtesip said.

Arabella’s grandmother says the girl has been traumatized ever since.

When the doorbell rings or someone comes knocking the girl asks, “Is the dog back?”

The family plans to sue the department for the horrific ordeal.

San Jose police released a statement saying it was an accident but didn’t respond whether the K-9 officer will face disciplinary action.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES