LIVERMORE (KRON) — An East Bay couple is devastated after someone stole their wedding photos.

The bride and groom were married early this week in San Francisco, and shortly after the ceremony, the camera, containing a memory card with the pictures, was stolen from a vehicle.

The pair is now hoping that whoever stole the pictures will give them back.

On Monday, Enzo and Giavanna Acosta were married at San Francisco City Hall.

They had a hired a photographer to take pictures before and after the wedding.

“After the ceremony, we did pictures with family,” Giavanna said.

But the next day, Giavanna received a phone call from the photographer stating that the pictures were gone.

Apparently, the photographer had stopped at San Francisco’s Presidio to use a bathroom, and while she was away, someone broke into her car and stole the camera that held the Acosta’s photos.

Giavanna says she is shocked.

“I didn’t believe it. I cried,” Giavanna said.

The couple does have a handful of photos from the ceremony that were taken by friends and family, but the pictures can’t replace those taken by the professional.

“She was the one up front and center during our ceremony, taking all the pictures,” Giavanna said. “So, those are the ones we really wanted to see.”

The Acosta’s plan to reshoot the photos as best they can, but they’re really hoping that whoever stole the pictures will give them back.

“Would like to ask from the bottom of my heart that they return the memory cards at least so we have photos of the most special day in our life,” Giavanna said.

Now, Giavanna and Enzo are offering a $1000 reward for the return of the pictures.

