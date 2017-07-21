12-year-old boy shot in North Richmond

RICHMOND (BCN) — A 12-year-old boy was shot in the North Richmond area of unincorporated Contra Costa County, near the Richmond city limit, on Thursday night and is in stable condition at a local hospital, authorities said on Friday.
The shooting occurred near Truman Street and Chesley Avenue at about 6:22 p.m. on Thursday and the boy was airlifted to the hospital after he was wounded, according to Contra Costa County sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Lee.
Javier Flores, a 20-year-old San Pablo man, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a gang and is being held in custody in lieu of $575,000 bail, Lee said.
Sheriff’s officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at (925) 313-2500.
They said tips can be sent to tips@so.cccounty.us or called in to (866) 3592 and tipsters can remain anonymous.
