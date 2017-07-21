BART Violence: Teens suspected in brutal attack at Richmond Station

RICHMOND (KRON) — Police in Richmond are investigating an attack that happened Thursday near the Richmond BART Station.

BART police responded at 11:26 a.m. to several 911 calls reporting five or six teens were beating a man and kicking him in the head.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Responding officers searched the area for the group of kids, but were unable to find them.

During the investigation, BART police determined the incident occurred in the Richmond Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Investigators requested station video of the incident.

No further information has been made available at this time.

