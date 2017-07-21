MIAMI (KRON/CNN) — Surveillance video captured a woman jumping inside a man’s car after he snatched her purse.

The surveillance video shows Ethel Villada getting her purse snatched next to her car.

The incident took place at a grocery store parking lot.

The 66-year-old woman jumped into the man’s car and tried to take her purse back. She scraped her knee during the incident.

Police are now looking for an older gray Honda Accord.

Now, Ethel is warning people to keep their eyes open because anyone can strike within seconds.

