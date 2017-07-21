SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

What’s your problem with the Giants bringing Pablo Sandoval back? – Mitch

O.J. Simpson gave you a ham? Did he do it before or after the murders? – Ryan

I appreciate you chose Bruno Mars over Madison Bumgarner’s first home game since his return. – Linda

The Giants stink this year. I’m tired of hearing about it. – Roger

I criticize you a lot on Twitter and I’m still waiting for a response. What will it take? – Anthony

