Homeless encampment fire causes $70k in damage to SFMTA building

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Someone set a homeless encampment on fire Thursday night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, causing about $70,000 in damage to a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency building, police said today.

The one-alarm fire was reported at 8:55 p.m. at 1580 Burke Ave.

No one was injured, fire officials said.

A portion of the exterior of a metal warehouse building was damaged as well as miscellaneous property inside, Officer Robert Rueca said.

The amount of damage could change once a more thorough investigation is done.

Police said they have some video footage that may help them identify a suspect.

No one in the encampment approached officers about damage to their property, Rueca said.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

