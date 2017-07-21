SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s leaning tower is continuing to tilt and sink.

According to the lawyer representing the residents of the Millennium Tower, the 58-story luxury high rise has tilted another 2 inches so far this year.

Meanwhile, engineers are proposing a solution to the problem.

The one thing everyone agrees on is that stopping the Millennium tower from sinking is not going to be cheap.

Sources say engineers brought in to tackle the problem are suggesting a fix that will involve drilling 50-to-100 new piles down to bedrock.

A risk management and earthquake engineering expert says the suggested solution seems like the most obvious one, but it won’t be easy.

“So, the obvious thing is to go through the basement…go all the way down,” EQE Consulting President Peter Yanev said. “And then, the tricky thing is to tie the whole thing together. It’s even trickier to be doing this while people are occupying the building because we are talking major construction work over a rather long period of time….That’s a lot of work. It’s also very expensive. And it’s going to take quite a while to do right.”

The cost is being estimated to be somewhere between $100 million and $150 million.

The big question now is who will pay for it.

Everyone involved in the design, development, and building of the Millennium Tower is in mediation with the homeowner’s association, as is the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, the public agency building the new Transbay terminal next door.

It’s that construction project that the Millennium Tower developers say is the reason the building has sunk so far down.

The lawyers representing the homeowners say they are pushing for an early trial to hold the responsible parties accountable.

