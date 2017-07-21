Made in the Bay: Anchor Steam Beer

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There’s been a lot of concern recently about manufacturing jobs going overseas.
But the biggest manufacturing company in San Francisco isn’t going anywhere.
Anchor Steam Beer has almost 200 employees and has been making beer in San Francisco since the Gold Rush.
And across the country, it’s given credit for jumpstarting the craft brew revolution.
KRON4 News Anchor Steve Aveson explains.
Watch the above video to see Steve’s full report.
