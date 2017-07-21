Man wins $1 million off lottery ticket bought in Antioch

By Published:

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man won $1 million on a scratcher lottery ticket he bought at a 7-Eleven in Antioch.

Kenny Krivanek purchased a $10 Golden Ticket Scratchers from a 7-Eleven store located at 3629 E. 18th Street, California Lottery officials said Friday.

He scratched it almost right away and couldn’t believe what he saw.

“I was shocked. I freaked out and called my wife,” he said.

At first, his wife didn’t believe him but that all changed once he showed her the ticket.

Krivanek told the Lottery that he’s not sure what he’s going to do with his winnings because he’s still in shock. He might pay off some bills and possibly buy a house.

“I’m going to walk around with a smile every day,” he said.

The 7-Eleven store will be receiving a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s