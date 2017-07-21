Mill Valley high school responds to racist graffiti with protest

Published:

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Students, teachers, and administrators gathered in Mill Valley on Thursday to protest racist graffiti that was found at a local high school.

The racially-motivated act of vandalism was found at Tamalpais High School Wednesday.

The suspect used black spray paint to write the name of a well-known, local African American adult along with profanity and a racial slur on a wall on the west side of the high school, police said.

A maintenance worker at the school at 700 Miller Ave. discovered the vandalism which was photographed by school staff and painted over, police said.

Protesters stood in front of the high school with signs that said “No Hate at Tam!”

Police are investigating the vandalism.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mill Valley police at (415) 389-4100 or the tip line for anonymous calls at (415) 721-4547.

