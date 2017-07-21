People Behaving Badly: Bike lanes are not for parking

BERKELEY (KRON) — Travel on city streets is all about safety, and bicyclists are entitled to their share of the road.

But we too often end up reporting bicyclists getting hit and sometimes killed by inattentive drivers.

Many of the crashes are completely avoidable.

In fact, bike lanes were created to give bike riders a little extra space from cars.

However, many drivers look at the bike lanes as an easy place to park, some by people who should really know better.

Stanley Roberts explains.

