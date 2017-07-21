SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are searching for a female suspect in connection to a stabbing early Friday morning in San Jose, police said.

Around 2:20 AM, officers responded to the 800 block of Redbird Drive on a report of a person stabbed, according to San Jose Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to a local area hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The unknown female suspect was not located and remains at large,” police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the assault are under investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

