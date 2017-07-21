Police: Suspect in deadly shooting at Pittsburg Baskin-Robbins is ‘armed and dangerous’

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Pittsburg PD

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Pittsburg police are looking for a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting another man to death outside a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop Wednesday.

Detectives say that Larry Daryl Neal Jr. allegedly shot the victim, a 43-year-old Bethel Island man, several times in front of the store at 4493 Century Blvd. around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, and gave him CPR before he was taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, where he died from his injuries a short while later.

Police say Neal is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4040.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s