PITTSBURG (KRON) — Pittsburg police are looking for a 19-year-old man suspected of shooting another man to death outside a Baskin-Robbins ice cream shop Wednesday.

Detectives say that Larry Daryl Neal Jr. allegedly shot the victim, a 43-year-old Bethel Island man, several times in front of the store at 4493 Century Blvd. around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the victim, whose name has not been released, and gave him CPR before he was taken to Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch, where he died from his injuries a short while later.

Police say Neal is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4040.

