SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A security flaw in popular devices out there leaves them vulnerable to hackers.

The bug affects iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and some Android phones and tablets.

The security hole allows hackers to remotely take control of devices.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you how to patch your tech gear so it’s safe.

