Tech Report: Security flaw in widely-used WiFi chip leaves most popular phones and tablets open to hacking

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A security flaw in popular devices out there leaves them vulnerable to hackers.

The bug affects iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and some Android phones and tablets.

The security hole allows hackers to remotely take control of devices.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you how to patch your tech gear so it’s safe.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s