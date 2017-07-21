SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A security flaw in popular devices out there leaves them vulnerable to hackers.
The bug affects iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, and some Android phones and tablets.
The security hole allows hackers to remotely take control of devices.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you how to patch your tech gear so it’s safe.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HAYWARD MAN SHOT, KILLED WHILE PUSHING BABY IN STROLLER ID’D
- THE JUICE WILL BE LOOSE: O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE
- LINKIN PARK SINGER CHESTER BENNINGTON DIES OF APPARENT SUICIDE
- POLICE: WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER $2M IN LIQUID METH FOUND IN CAR
- FAMILY SAYS PREMATURE BABY BEING HELD ‘MEDICAL HOSTAGE’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PACIFICA DRIVER CRACKDOWN