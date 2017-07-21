The World According to Gary: What’s next for O.J. Simpson?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about what comes next for O.J. Simpson once he’s released from prison, Madbum’s return to the mound, and what it looks like when a tennis fan gets trolled by a pro.

O.J. Simpson was granted parole yesterday in a Nevada court after serving nine years in prison.

He is expected to be released in October, but what does an embattled athlete do after spending nearly a decade behind bars?

Last week Darya asked, “Can Madison Bumgarner save the Giants?”

Based on the small sample size he’s given since returning from the dirt biking injury, Darya has reached a verdict.

Finally, what happens when a professional athlete calls a fan out on their trash talking? They might just end up diving for tennis balls in an undersized miniskirt!

