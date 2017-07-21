BURLINGAME (KRON) — A two-month old kitten was discovered inside a delivery truck in Burlingame on Friday.

Officials from the Peninsula humane society say the truck was making deliveries at various animal shelters before the kitten, named Pallet, was found.

Crews found him behind some pallets inside the truck.

It took a total of 15 minutes to safely remove the kitten from the truck.

The team at the Peninsula Humane Society say they are lucky to have found him.

It truly is just a wonderful miracle that our staff was helping unload, and it happened to be at the humane society,” Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin-Tarbox said.

Pallet is neutered and microchipped and is ready for adoption.

Potential adopters can meet Pallet at the Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion in Burlingame.

