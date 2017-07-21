LONG BEACH (KRON/CNN) — A family is now suing the California Lottery Commission after they refused to pay the family their $5 million winnings.

The reason is the person who bought the winning ticket is only 16 years old.

When the father of the teen went into the Long Beach gas station to claim the prize, they said they would not give it to them.

The man is now suing the commission and gas station saying the clerk never ID’d his son when he went in to buy the ticket.

A legal analyst says the family most likely will not win the lawsuit because the boy was not of legal age to buy the ticket.

