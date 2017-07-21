VIDEO: Muni testing prompts night, weekend closures

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco Municipal Railway subway service will be suspended on weeknights and weekends for four weeks starting this weekend to allow the testing of new light-rail vehicles, according to Muni officials.

Testing will begin Saturday, with service closed between the West Portal and Montgomery stations throughout the weekends through Aug. 20 except for the weekend of Aug. 11-13.

Bus shuttles will be available between Embarcadero and St. Francis Circle all weekend and will stop on Market Street at stops marked with yellow half moon flags.

Additional shuttles will also operate between Embarcadero and Church at Duboce during the weekends only, Muni officials said.

On weeknights, service between Montgomery and West Portal stations will stop by 9:30 p.m. Bus shuttles will operate between Embarcadero and St. Francis Circle, stopping at marked stops on Market Street from 9 p.m. until the close of service.

Surface train operations will continue, with the J-Church line operating between Balboa Park and Church/Duboce, the K-Ingleside between St.

Francis Circle and Balboa Park, the L-Taraval between SF Zoo and West Portal, the M-Ocean View between San Jose at Geneva and West Portal and Ulloa, the N-Judah between Ocean Beach and Church and the T-Third between Embarcadero and Sunnydale.

During weekday evening San Francisco Giants games, Muni Metro trains will operate from the ballpark through the subway for around 90 minutes after games.

Customers will be able to exit but not enter stations, Muni officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES