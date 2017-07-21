SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the San Francisco marathon.

And while runners and their fans are no doubt happy about this big event, it also brings some big time closures, which are certainly going to impact a lot of people.

One very notable issue is the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed for a while.

On Friday, racers got their jerseys, and if you are a driver, you need to be prepared for how to get around the race route on Sunday because there are some big changes this year.

“Most notably this year, all northbound lanes closed, so come Sunday morning, you do not want to take the northbound Golden Gate Bridge,” San Francisco Marathon VP of Marketing and Strategic Partnerships Michelle LaFrance said.

Already there are signs out warning drivers about the situation on Sunday. There are signs also at Chrissy Field where no cars will be allowed on Sunday between 1 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“I think everyone has a route in the city, so it is important to note again, the Golden Gate Bridge will be closed,” LaFrance said.

For runners, they were more focused on their shoes hitting the pavement rather than their cars.

“I think I am ready,” marathon runner John Polos said. “I look forward to going across the Golden Gate Bridge and running along the waterfront.”

Polos and others say they have been training hard for months.

“I am just excited,” another marathon runner Sandhy Rawhe said. “I want to do what I have mapped out in my head, looking forward to a lot of people cheering.”

“I just try and focus on the end game,” runner Madeline Kirch added.

WEB LINKS:

http://www.thesfmarathon.com/

MAPS: