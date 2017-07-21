SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department says they are going to continue with extra patrols at the popular Twin Peaks area.

This past weekend, a pair of camera thieves murdered a 71-year-old man at Twin Peaks, prompting police to increase their presence there.

The summer is the height of tourist season, and thousands of additional people will be in the city this weekend for the San Francisco Marathon.

Many of them may visit some of the popular tourist spots like Twin Peaks. The San Francisco Police Department will be there as well.

On Friday afternoon, a steady stream of people braved a chilly wind to check out the views of Twin Peaks.

Zachary Genteman came up with some friends from out of town.

Just a few feet away, San Francisco police officers kept a constant presence on Friday.

The police department says that extra patrols, which were put in place after 71-year-old Ed French was murdered on Twin Peaks this past weekend, will continue indefinitely.

French was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

Witnesses nearby at the time heard gunfire and saw two young men fleeing the scene.

French, whose camera was stolen during the attack, died at the hospital.

So far, police have not identified any suspects in the case.

Gentemen, who comes to Twin Peaks often, says he does worry about getting robbed but does what he can to avoid trouble.

“We just make sure we take everything out of our vehicles up here. We stay in big groups and we all have phones,” Gentemen said.

He also says he was stunned to hear that a man was murdered for something as trivial as a camera.

“It’s a nice place to visit,” Gentemen said. “You don’t want to worry about having your camera stolen, or especially losing your life, or being hurt.”

San Francisco police say they will also have additional patrols out looking for any problems during the San Francisco Marathon on Sunday.

