6 DUI suspects arrested in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN)–Officers in Santa Rosa arrested six people suspected of driving under the influence during a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday night through Saturday morning, police said today.

A total of 1,092 vehicles were screened, and 34 drivers were cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked, police said.

Three people were arrested on outstanding warrants.

The checkpoint was on Morgan Street between Third and Fifth streets and took place between 7:45 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the checkpoints have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries.

Checkpoints have provided the most effective document results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies, yielding cost savings of $6 for every dollar spent, according to the National Highway Traffic SafetyAdministration.

