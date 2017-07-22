Bodies buried after being missing in Swiss Alps for 75 years

BERLIN (AP) — A Swiss couple whose bodies were found on an Alpine glacier after they went missing for nearly 75 years has been buried in Switzerland.

Swiss broadcaster SRF said the funeral of Marcelin Dumoulin and his wife, Francine, took place Saturday in a church in Saviese in southwestern Switzerland.

They were 40 and 37 when they disappeared on Aug. 15, 1942. The couple’s daughter, Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, now 79, says her parents set off on foot to feed their animals but never returned.

SRF said two daughters took part in the funeral; the other five children have already died.

The bodies were found on the Tsanfleuron Glacier at 2,615 meters (8,580 feet) above sea level. Swiss police say, due to climate change, the bodies of long-dead people have been emerging from receding glaciers.

