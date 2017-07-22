Father accused of attacking son with hammer

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – An argument between a Kentucky father and a son turned physical on Friday according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators were called to a home on Nicky Lane in the Hemlock community around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the son sustained injuries to his hand and head after his father, William Helbig, 57, reportedly struck him with a hammer.
Helbig was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin. His condition has not been released.
