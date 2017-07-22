Man beaten outside Richmond BART station speaks



RICHMOND (KRON)– The victim who was badly beaten outside the Richmond BART station on Thursday said the attack was unprovoked.

Landon Sims said that morning he was heading home from work and planned on catching a BART train at the Richmond station.

According to Sims, one moment a group of teens were huddled together talking and the next he was surrounded.

“The first thing in this instance was just to run away from the situation,” he said.” I ran and the guy tripped me and that’s all I remember.”

BART police responded at 11:26 a.m. to several 911 calls reporting five or six teens were beating a man and kicking him in the head.

Officers searched the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

Witnesses said several kids watched the beating while recording it all.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake spoke with Sims and said he was covered in bruises, scabs, and stitches.

“It’s hard, man, looking in the mirror every day knowing this has happened to me and I’m just trying to do the right thing in life and just be a working man and take care of my kids,” he said.

Richmond police nor BART police have yet to make any arrests in this beating.

