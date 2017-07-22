1 dead following fatal crash in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL(KRON)–A man was partially ejected from a car and died in a two-car crash in Pleasant Hill this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 10:14 a.m., the CHP got a call about a collision on southbound Taylor Boulevard just north of Withers Avenue, police said.

Officers learned that a Toyota minivan had collided with a Lexus sedan.

In an initial investigation, it appeared that the only occupant of the minivan, a woman, was driving southbound on Taylor Boulevard and veered to the left out of her lane, hitting the Lexus sedan, police said.

The Lexus overturned and a man in the right front passenger seat of the Lexus was partially ejected and died at the scene, police said.

The man hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver and another passenger of the Lexus were injured and were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with injuries that weren’t deemed life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the minivan wasn’t injured, according to police.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the collision, police said.

Anyone who saw the crash or events leading up to it is asked to contact the CHP office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.