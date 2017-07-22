Man drops 75 pounds in 6 months to win $1 million bet

LAS VEGAS, NV ( WCMH/AP) — A professional gambler dropped some pounds and gained some wealth after betters wagered $1 million he couldn’t reduce his body fat to less than 10 percent.
“We started with 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training and an hour of weights, seven days per week,” Fisher told the Post. “Then we went to 45-minutes of cardio and two hours of high-intensity interval training, plus weights. I ate oatmeal and egg whites for breakfast. I soon put in 10 hours a day, with five hours of cardio. I drank amino acids and glutamine to keep my muscles from breaking down.”
The 36-year-old got financial backing from friends. He weighed 175 pounds with 8.8 percent body fat on June 22.
The feat netted him $600,000, and he tells ABC News he’ll make another bet if he gains the weight back.
As for now, he says he’s hoping his story spreads to inspire anyone to live a better lifestyle.
“To have gone from an absolute low to where I am now is an achievement and a transformation,” he told the Post. “A lot of people talk big games — and 99 percent of them would not be able to do what I did, even with the money as an incentive — but I backed it up. I backed it up and it makes me feel like there is absolutely nothing I can’t do.”
