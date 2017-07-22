No more sandboxes at San Francisco playgrounds



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A childhood favorite for many kids at the playground is being phased out in San Francisco.

Sandboxes will soon be thing of the past at parks around the city.

San Francisco Recreation and Park said the decision to eliminate sandboxes was because sand requires frequent cleaning, which the department finds challenging.

City officials said, sometimes they find broken glass, sharp objects and cat feces buried in the said.

