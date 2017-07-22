BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are investigating a sexual assault that was reported early Saturday morning near the UC Berkeley campus.

Around 1:15 a.m., a University Campus Police Officer was approached by the victim.

She told the officer she was walking on Telegraph Ave. near Channing Way when a man walked up and grabbed her breast.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a 37-year-old Asian man, 5’06” in height, 120 lbs., with long black hair and goatee, wearing leopard skin jacket and jeans.

When officers searched the area, they arrested a man on charges unrelated to the alleged assault at Telegraph and Channing.

The suspect was handed over to the Berkeley Police Department.

If you have any information about the crime authorities ask that you contact the City of Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES