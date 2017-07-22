Police: Over 70 animals removed from 2 Antioch homes

ANTIOCH (KRON) — This week officers removed over 70 animals after welfare checks on two Antioch homes, according to Antioch Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a home in the 1800 block of Terrace Dr. for the first animal welfare check.

Animal control officers also showed up to the residence and ended up collecting 46 cats from inside the house, police said.

As of Friday, animal control officers returned to the property three times in an attempt to collect the remaining four cats in the area.

Around 3:29 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Barnsley Ct. for another animal welfare check.

There they discovered numerous cats, dogs, ducks, rabbits, doves, and a rooster in the home.

Animal control officers responded to the residence and helped collect 29 animals over two days.

Police said there were still 12 cats at the residence as of Friday.

Police said both incidents are under investigation.

The animals are currently being housed at Antioch Animal Services at 300 L Street in Antioch.

