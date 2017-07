Police: Woman raped in Oakland, 7 suspects at large

OAKLAND (KRON)– Oakland police are searching for seven suspects who allegedly raped a woman Friday night in East Oakland, according to police.

The rape happened in the 1300 block of 83rd Avenue in East Oakland, near New Highland Academy, an elementary school, officers said.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital and the seven suspects are still at large.

