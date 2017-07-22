Raider fans get probation for assault at Baltimore Ravens game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Oakland Raiders fans from New York accused of assaulting a 55-year-old Maryland man during a Baltimore Ravens football game won’t serve jail time.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Scott Smith and Andrew Nappi each entered an Alford plea Friday on misdemeanor second-degree assault.

In an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his or her innocence but acknowledges enough evidence exists to convict.

The men will each serve 18 months of probation.

Prosecutors say after Joseph Bauer and the men got into an argument during the game last October, Smith pushed Bauer and Nappi punched the man in the face.

Prosecutors say Bauer fell backward, hit his head on the ground and suffered a severe brain injury.

Attorneys for Smith and Nappi say the men have expressed remorse for their actions.

