Stowaway kitten gets happy ending in Burlingame

BURLINGAME (KRON/AP)–A delivery truck bringing supplies to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA in Burlingame this month turned out to have a stowaway-a two-month-old kitten, an agency spokeswoman said today.

The cream-colored, blue-eyed male kitten somehow ended up behind pallets stacked on the delivery truck, spokeswoman Buffy Martin Tarbox said.

Staffers at the adoption center discovered him when helping to unload the truck July 7.

The kitten was given a medical examination, which he passed with flying colors. He was then put up for adoption.

“We named the kitten Pallet in honor of the way he arrived unexpectedly at our shelter,” Tarbox said.

The tiny kitten’s saga seems to have had a happy ending: according to Tarbox, he was adopted Friday night.

