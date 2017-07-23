60 stung by jellyfish on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) — Dozens of beachgoers have been stung by jellyfish along a central Florida beach.
Volusia County beach safety officers said they treated around 60 people with a vinegar mixture on Saturday.
Hazardous rip current and lightning storms have made for dangerous beach conditions in the area.
Officials told the Orlando Sentinel they also rescued 27 people out of the water, including a man from Ohio.
Certain parts of the beach have been closed off and on this week, according to the Sentinel.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HAYWARD MAN SHOT, KILLED WHILE PUSHING BABY IN STROLLER ID’D
- THE JUICE WILL BE LOOSE: O.J. SIMPSON GRANTED PAROLE
- LINKIN PARK SINGER CHESTER BENNINGTON DIES OF APPARENT SUICIDE
- POLICE: WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER $2M IN LIQUID METH FOUND IN CAR
- FAMILY SAYS PREMATURE BABY BEING HELD ‘MEDICAL HOSTAGE’
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: PACIFICA DRIVER CRACKDOWN