(KRON) Originally scheduled for a March start then delayed due to Lionel Richie’s knee surgery, the All The Hits Tour got a phenomenal start at the Oracle Arena in Oakland. The co-headlining tour with Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie brought different generations of fans together under one roof.

Controversy has surrounded Mariah Carey as to whether she is still able to hit those high-range notes that put her on the music stardom track back in the early ‘90s. Her set and vocal range from the show is sure to silence the doubters of her great ability to sing.

In her true diva form, Mariah Carey got to the front of the stage wearing a form-fitting silver siren gown and wearing sky-high Louboutins heels. A full band and three backup singers accompanied her throughout the set list. There was no need for her handsome dancers because the night belonged to Mariah and the vocal display of some of her biggest hits from her three-decade long career.

“This backlighting is not good for me,” she told the audience. The tone of her voice was not of complaint, but rather an ode to how she is perceived as being difficult. Her engagement with the public throughout her hour plus long set demonstrated that she was genuinely happy to be performing. She truly made the show feel intimate despite the arena setting.

Her set included some of her many hits, such as “Heartbreaker,” “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” and “Always Be My Baby,” and “One Sweet Day,” two songs that were the highlight of her set.

“This is my first song ever, well, technically but it was my first single” she told the audience before belting out “Vision of Love” from her 1990 self-titled debut album.

She ended her set with the song “Hero” from 1993’s album Music Box.

Knee surgery was a small setback to the legend, Lionel Richie, he kicked off his set with the classic “Sunday Morning.”

“This is the first show of the U.S. tour with lady Mariah,” Richie told the crowd, “look at the people around you, that’s who you’re gonna hear all night long” which drew cheers and applause from the audience.

“Penny Lover,” “Dancing On The Ceiling,” “All Night Long,” all brought fans to their feet.

“I haven’t seen dancing like since 1976 y’all” Richie wiping off sweat from his face told the crowd.

“This place has such roots for me, that I feel like it’s home” Richie reminded the crowd of the special connection he has to the Bay Area; The Commodores got their start at the Cow Palace with none other than the Jackson 5. The cheers from the audience served as a reminder that many of those in attendance were part of that very first show. The set also included “Three Times A Lady” and “Brickhouse” which everyone sang along to, making it hard to believe that the songs were released over four decades ago.

While one may think that Mariah Carey’s fan base is completely different from that of Lionel Richie’s, this co-headlining tour is proving that the power of music builds a bridge to connect a generational gap.

All The Hits Tour will continue throughout the United States with stops in LA, Dallas, Boston, and will conclude on September 5 in Seattle.