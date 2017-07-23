Benicia police arrest man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

BENICIA (KRON)– On Friday Benicia police arrested 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a victim under 16 years old.

According to police, the arrest is a result of an investigation following an allegation by the victim’s parent of the sexual encounter.

Brandon Jacobs met the victim, a 15-year-old girl, as a youth volunteer at a local church, police said.

On Friday, detectives located Jacobs when he was trying to meet up with the girl.

He was taken into custody and booked into Solano County Jail.

