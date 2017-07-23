Berkeley apartment fire prompts evacuations

BERKELEY (KRON) — Residents are being evacuated from their Berkeley apartments as crews battle a fire at the building.

At 9:46 a.m. Berkeley Police Department reported that firefighters were responding to the fire in the 2300 block of Durant Ave.

“There is working structure fire in the multi-unit residential apartment building,” police said.

Residents are being forced to evacuate and are advised to stay away from the building.

Firefighters working to suppress the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

