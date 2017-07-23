Body of Tomales Bay Oyster Co. owner found

TOMALES BAY (KRON) — The body of a Tomales Bay boater who has been missing for almost a week has been found, according to Tomales Bay Oyster Company.

70-year-old Charles “Tod” Friend went missing around 3:15 p.m. last Tuesday.

Authorities found a motorboat going around in circles without anyone inside, officials said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and U.S. Coast Guard aided in the search.

Friend was the owner of Tomales Bay Oyster Co.

The company said his body was found in a Facebook post Saturday.

He was “brought to shore surrounded by those who love him,” the company said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss but also heartened by the outpouring of love from all of our extended family and friends.”

