SAN JOSE (KRON) — Four people were injured, including two who are in critical condition, after a multi-car crash early Sunday morning in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 12:21 a.m. officers responded to northbound Highway 280 just north of McLaughlin Ave. to reports of a single-car collision, Sgt. Daniel Hill of San Jose CHP said.

When officers arrived, they found that several more cars became involved in the accident.

The initial accident happened when a car crashed into the right shoulder wall of the freeway, Hill said.

The car was blocking at least one lane.

A second car pulled over to help.

Soon after a third car, a Honda Accord, crashed into the car and pedestrians who had stopped to help.

A fourth vehicle also crashed into the same car, according to Hill.

A fifth car was hit by debris.

Four people were taken to the hospital, according to preliminary information from CHP.

Two people, the driver from the initial crash and a pedestrian, were in critical condition, Hill said.

The condition of the other two taken to the hospital is unclear at this time.

Officers say they have not ruled out drugs and alcohol as a possible factor in the crashes.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation.

