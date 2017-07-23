Driver in stolen vehicle leads Concord police on pursuit

Published:

CONCORD (KRON)– A man allegedly led Concord police on a pursuit in stolen vehicle on Saturday.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Port Chicago Highway and state Highway 4, officers said.

According to police, when the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver failed to yield and the chase ensued for several miles.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle, fled from officers and ran into a building, police said.

Officers surrounded the building. After a long search, they found the suspect hiding in a hole in the basement of the building, police said.

