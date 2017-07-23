Frozen yogurt stop at San Mateo market leads to $1 million lottery win

SAN MATEO (KRON) — A Central American native won $1 million in the California Lottery in May when he stopped for frozen yogurt at a San Mateo market, lottery officials said.

Moises Alonzo-Reyes was on his way home from work on a warm evening when he stopped at La Raza Market at 380 N. Ellsworth Ave. and bought a Million Dollar Multiplier ticket.

“I scratched the ticket in the store and saw that I won,” Alonzo-Reyes said in a statement. “I couldn’t believe it.”

One million dollars is the top prize in the Million Dollar Multiplier game, according to lottery officials.

Alonzo-Reyes said he plans to use the money to move back to Central America.

He hasn’t seen his family in 12 years.

La Raza Market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery officials said the $5,000 is not deducted from Moises-Reyes’ prize.

