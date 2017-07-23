Hayward police searching for teen with special needs

HAYWARD (KRON)– Hayward police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl with special needs, who was last seen in June.
According to the girl’s aunt, Tangi Harris. Larissa Oliver has a mental disability that interferes with her ability to care for herself.
Harris said, her niece is known to walk off from time to time, but has never gone missing for long lengths of time.
Oliver’s family believes she is in Oakland or a nearby city.
She’s identified as an African-American female, 5’2, stands 5’2″, about 105-lbs and has long extension braids.
Anyone who sees Larissa Oliver is urged to contact the Hayward Police Department.
