Man arrested in connection to deadly Hayward stabbing

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened Saturday night in Hayward, police said Sunday.

Around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to the 22000 block of Happyland Ave. where they found a man with an apparent stab wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A suspect was arrested soon after, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hayward Police Detective Trevor Vonnegut at (510) 293-7000.

