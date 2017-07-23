Manchester United and Real Madrid face off in Santa Clara



SANTA CLARA (KRON)– Soccer fans flocked to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to catch a friendly match between Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Levi’s Stadium is home to the San Francisco 49er’s but on Sunday, the sea of red jerseys didn’t have the names of NFL players on the back.

The preseason match between Manchester United and Real Madrid may not mean much in league or cup play, but it means a lot to soccer buffs in the Bay Area.

Fans from as far as Salvador came to witness the two teams battle it out.

Manchester United ended up coming out with the win.

