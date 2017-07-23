Mother of man beaten to death near Lake Merritt wants justice

OAKLAND (KRON)–A mother was forced to say goodbye to her son after he was brutally beaten to death last Sunday near Lake Merritt in Oakland.

The attack happened just after midnight in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

Police said that as Anthony Owens, 45, was being beaten, a person who was driving and witnessed the attack began honking their horn.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Owens was transferred to Highland Hospital in Oakland where he died of his injuries on Monday.

The victim’s mother, Linda Sturdivant, said she wants her son’s killer off the streets.

“He was a peacemaker,” she said. “He was kind. He was smart.”

Sturdivant said that at the time of his death, Owens started learning computer programming.

Oakland police don’t have a motive for the attack.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of his killer.

