SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in San Francisco’s Sunnydale neighborhood, according to San Francisco Police Department.
Around 7:16 p.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Blythdale Ave., about 5 minutes from the Cow Palace.
When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Police gave no further details on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
