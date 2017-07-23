POPSUGAR: How to strike gold at summer yard sales

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

With summer being the prime season for yard sales, there’s plenty of treasure to be found.

Today POPSUGAR editor Maggie Winterfeldt joined Marty Gonzalez in the KRON4 studio to dish some pointers for how to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Whether you’re hunting for that rare, classic art piece, or just trying to find a dirt cheap deal on something for the office, Maggie has a strategy for every situation.

She even gives advice for how to spot items that are actually worth a lot more that their garage sale price.

For where to go, and even how to time your day, watch the interview above – and get ready to strike some gold!

