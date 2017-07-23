Report: LeBron James won’t waive no-trade clause

CLEVELAND (KRON) — LeBron James will remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers for at least one more season after telling ESPN’s Chris Haynes he will not waive his no-trade clause for any team.

James’ current deal will take him through the 2018-19 season, but the final year is a player option for $35.6 million which the four-time MVP can choose to decline to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The 32-year-old has yet to state any intent of resigning with the Cavs, so it is being highly speculated that he will take his talents elsewhere, possibly to the Los Angeles Lakers.

News broke last week of Cavs point guard Kyrie Irving reportedly having asked for a trade in a team meeting in the prior weeks due to his unwanting desire to play with James any further.

Irving’s preferred landing destinations include the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves or the San Antonio Spurs.

In what has been an exciting offseason for the NBA, the reigning Eastern Conference champs have not made intriguing headlines after first allowing former General Manager David Griffin to walk away, to which James was not consulted about the decision.

They offered future Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups the position but were going to pay him less than the league average for the role, so he turned it down.

This was followed by Irving saying the Cavs are “in a peculiar place” and then asking for a trade.

Meanwhile, the champion Golden State Warriors have resigned all their core players, enhanced their roster via free agency and the draft and are enjoying the long, summer days.

