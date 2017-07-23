VIDEO: 6-year-old shot, killed by unknown gunman

Video courtesy of CNN.

MILWAUKEE (KRON) — A family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is mourning the death of a 6-year-old boy after he was gunned down by an unknown assailant.

He was shot on the 3600 block of North 23rd St. Saturday night.

Detectives spent the night investigating, but so far police have released little information.

“My nephew was only six years old. And they took that from him,” Angel Lewis said. “He loved to play football, basketball, go fishing.”

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.

No further information has been released.

CNN contributed to this article.

