VIDEO: Nearly 30k runners hit the streets in 40th Annual San Francisco Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — About 27,500 runners are racing through city streets for the 40th Annual San Francisco Marathon Sunday Morning.

The race kicked off at 5:30 a.m. with the ringing of a cable car bell by Byron Cobb, the Cable Car Bell Ringing World Champion.

Just before the start of the race, AirFrance announced the female and male winners of the full marathon will each receive two free round-trip tickets to Paris.

The northbound lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge are closed until 9:00 a.m. due to terrorism concerns.

Several other roadways will be closed until at least 11:00 a.m.

